WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Highlights From April 22

The latest episode of the WWE SmackDown commenced with a face-off between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The duo were in the ring to sign a contract for their WrestleMania match. Adam Pearce joined the two superstars in the ring before Drew Gulak came in with the contract.

Flair was the first to sign the contract, and after doing so, she struck Rousey with a Kendo Stick that was hidden beneath the table where they were signing it. Rousey, however, snatched the stick from Flair, who then ran off backstage. When Gulak was trying to hand over the contract to Rousey, she caught him with an armbar before signing it.

WWE SmackDown 2022 results

Riddle vs Jimmy Uso

The match started with Jimmy Uso gaining an early advantage over Riddle. However, Riddle made a swift comeback to hand Uso a kick and a suplex to even out the match. After a few minutes of back and fourth, Riddle eventually pinned down Uso to win the match.

Winner: Riddle

Xavier Woods vs Butch

Xavier Woods gained an early lead and made some big moves before falling off a clothesline. Butch unleashed a barrage of punches on Woods before attempting the Fujiwara Arm Bar. Butch dropped Woods on the turnbuckles after he pulled out of the hold and countered a massive suplex. Woods attempted a big move during a break on SmackDown, but Butch countered with a move of his own. Butch attempted a DDT but it wasn't enough to stop Woods from winning the match.

Winner: Woods

Gunther vs Teddy Goodz

The match between Teddy Goodz and Gunther saw the former getting beaten up badly in the ring. Goodz suffered a hard kick from Gunther before falling to the floor. Gunther landed a suplex and repeatedly kicked Goodz to the mat. Gunther then delivered the powerbomb to Goodz, thus registering a swift victory in the match.

Winner: Gunther

Madcap Moss vs Angel

Madcap Moss took the early advantage by throwing Angel onto Humberto. Humberto then attempted to create a distraction, allowing Angel to gain the upper hand over Moss. However, Moss recovered and managed to win the match by performing a Fallaway Slam on Angel.

Winner: Moss

Image: wwe.com