WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Highlights From April 8

The first episode of WWE SmackDown 2022 after WrestleMania 38, witnessed a lot of action. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not only addressed the crowd but also talked about the Tag Team Title held by Usos. Ronda Rousey was also in action as she came down to the ring to call out Charlotte Flair. One half of the Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks also went one on one against Liv Morgan.

Let's take a look at the WWE SmackDown results.

WWE SmackDown 2022 results

Roman Reigns calls for unifying WWE Tag Team Title

After beating Brock Lesnar and taking the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns challenged SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso to go to Raw and unify the Tag Team Titles. When Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted The Bloodline to presumably talk about what happened to Rick Boogs at WrestleMania, Reigns gave him a hug only for Usos to deliver a double Superkick.

Charlotte Flair denies title shot to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey was unlucky to have lost the title match at Wrestlemania due to the referee getting knocked out. The 'Rowdy' however has set her sights on the WWE SmackDown Championship and that is why she decided to challenge Charlotte Flair into an “I Quit” Match at WrestleMania Backlash. However, Flair decided against taking up the challenge but Rousey was firm in making the match happen and also making Charlotte Flair scream "no" when she turns the titleholder's arm backwards.

Liv Morgan defeats Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

With Rhea Ripley not at her side, Liv Morgan looked to upset one half of the Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in one on one match. Morgan was eyeing a huge win heading into WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match on RAW next week. It looked like Sasha Banks was headed for victory. The 'Boss' i.e Banks executed an earth-shattering Superplex off the top rope in the final seconds only for Liv Morgan to grab her leg and pick up the huge win.

Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn by Count-out

Sami Zayn's idea to regain credibility by beating Drew McIntyre backfired in the latest episode of SmackDown. Zayn had suffered a humiliating defeat to Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania. However, The Master Strategist challenged Drew McIntyre in the latest SmackDown episode as he looked to revive his image after humiliation. The plan to create an upset backfired as McIntyre dominated Zayne. The Master Strategist made a quick exit from the ring and through the crowd to give McIntyre the win by count-out.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss brawl on “Happy Talk” show

Happy Corbin's unbeaten Wrestlemania run was ended by Drew McIntyre following which he blamed the loss on Madcap Moss. In the latest episode of “Happy Talk.” Happy Corbin suddenly attacked Madcap Moss as the supposed friend went into an all-out brawl.

Xavier Woods defeat Butch

After losing to Sheamus and Ridge Holland at Wrestlemania, one-half of The New Day 'King' Xavier Woods went against Butch in one on one matchup. Both the wrestlers relentlessly attacked each other during the match. However in the end it was Xavier Woods who showed resistance and scored a victory with a rollup. In the aftermath, a frustrated Butch attacked his own crew, Sheamus and Ridge Holland.