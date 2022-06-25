WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From June 25 Show

The latest episode of Friday night's Smackdown saw Drew McIntyre addressing the WWE universal about his plans to win the WWE Undisputed title from Roman Reigns. However, Sheamus interrupted McIntyre only for WWE official Adam Pearce t make a major announcement. Sami Zayn took on Shinsuke Nakamura in the MITB qualifier match, while Ricochet had another shot at the Intercontinental title. Let's take a look at what else happened in the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE news: WWE SmackDown results

Sami Zayn beats Shinsuke Nakamura in the Money in the Bank Qualifying match

The Master Strategist Sami Zyane dedicated his win over Shinsuke Nakamura as he qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. The match saw Sami Zayn almost pulling off a quick victory over Nakamura only for the official to spot him using ropes. Nakamura did connect with Kinshasa outside the ring, but as he tried to drag Zayn back inside the ring, the former Intercontinental Champion hit King of Strong Styles with a Helluva Kick to punch his ticket to for MITB match.

Viking Raiders destroy The New Day

The New Day decided to have some fun when they called out Shanky inside the ring to show his dance moves. Despite Jinder Mahaal being unhappy Shanky entertained the crowd with his moves. However, the party soon came to an end with Viking Raiders attacking the trio from behind. Raiders hit their combined finishers on Xavi Woods and Kofi Kingstone to send a strong message.

"We are here to rip apart anyone that stands in our way."



The #VikingRaiders putting all of #SmackDown on notice. pic.twitter.com/mK4TWOBrJj — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2022

Raquel Rodriguez & Lacey Evans defeat Sonya Deville in 2-on-1 Handicap Match

WWE official Adam Pearce decided to gift Sonya Deville a match on her demand but Unfortunately, it turned out to be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Deville did get Shayna Baszler & Xia Li to ringside as reinforcements however the numbers advantage did not give an advantage as a Woman’s Right from Lacey Evans gave her & Raquel Rodriguez the victory before they fought against Baszler and Li.

Natalya mocks Ronda Rousey

Before the SmackDown women's title match, Natalya took a shot at champion Ronda Rousey by mocking her in front of WWE Universe. When Rousey music hit Natalya walked towards the ring dressed as Champion and pushed a stroller.After entering the ring Natalya mocked Rousey by saying that she was the 'saddest woman on the planet' and pushed the stroller around in the ring. However, the real Rhonda Rousey showed up and took shots at Natalya before a brawl broke between the two as Ronda ripped Natalya's jacket off.

Gunther beats Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental title

The mismatch saw Ricochet come out hard in an attempt to regain the Intercontinental Title, however, champion Gunther regained control of the match with a crushing clothesline. The champ finished off his title defense with an earth-shattering Powerbomb.

Shotzi beats Tamina in Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Shotzi and Tamina went head to head for a place in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Tamina nearly managed to win the match with power slam but Shotzi beat the count as she was able to barely get her foot on the ropes. Shotzi would then hit the Never Wake Up DDT manoeuvre on Tamina to earn her way into the PPV event.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus beat The Usos

At the start of the episode, WWE Official Adam Pearce denied Drew McIntyre and Sheamus entry into MITB after Roman Reigns pulled some strings. However, both men were given a chance ot earn the spot if they beat the Usos. Both McIntyre and Sheamus did not get on the same page allowing The Usos to take advantage in the match. However, the Celtic Warrior and Scottish psychopath finally managed to fight together. Zayne tried to interfere in the match only for Street Profits to clean him out. McIntyre's first claymore attempt resulted in him getting a superkick from Usos however the former WWE Champion did manged to recover and hit his signature move in the second attempt to win the contest.