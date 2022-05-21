WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From May 20 Show

The latest episode of the WWE SmackDown witnessed major titles changing hands. The latest episode also featured a blockbuster match between former intercontinental champions as Shinsuke Nakamura took on Sami Zayn.

After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW, a fresh update was provided regarding their future with the company.

WWE SmackDown results

The Usos defeat RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

The much-awaited match between The Usos and RK Bro finally happened to determine the undisputed tag team champions. Paul Heyman did have his say in the match by distracting the referee. The distraction saw Roman Reigns making an appearance and securing his cousin Jey Uso on the top rope. The already injured Riddle was sent crashing down the canvas on his own. Jey quickly followed up with the Uso splash off the top rope and picked up the pinfall to make The Usos the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Sami Zayn

After losing the match in the previous episode of WWE Smackdown to Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn faced Shinsuke Nakamura. The Master Strategist tried to ensure that Nakmure gets counted just like the last, however, the King of Strong styles did not allow that to happen. Zayn himself barely made it back into the ring to prevent himself from getting counted out. However, Zayne was hit with a sudden Kinshasa as Nakamura emerged as the winner.

Gunther defeats Drew Gulak

The match was very short with Gunther dominating Gulak yet again. Gunther scored victory via pinfall after using the Tenryu Powerbomb. Following the completion of the match, Gunther locked Drew Gulak with Boston Crab. However, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet came to the squared circle to help Gulak.

Raquel Rodriguez beats Shotzi

After last week's verbal spat, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez faced each other in a singles competition. Shotzi was no match to Raquel Rodriguez who picked up an easy win via pinfall after landing a devastating one-handed powerbomb.

Xavier Woods beats Butch

Xavier Woods made it two out of two wins against Butch by beating him in the latest episode of SmackDown. The match started with Woods looking to dominate Butch but Butch started to dominate by systematically assaulting Woods. However, Woods held his own to register a second straight victory.