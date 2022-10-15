WWE SmackDown Results: Wyatt Returns, Mysterio Top Contender For Intercontinental Title

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has remained the biggest talking point about the wrestling world, ever since he made his return to the company at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. On the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Wyatt made an emotional return to the blue brand and was also seen shedding tears. He then revealed that his confidence was shattered after his release and thanked his fans for their support.

‘You all saved my life’: Bray Wyatt on SmackDown return

"I just wanted to say thank you. You all saved my life. Every time I tried to run away, you found me," Wyatt told the crowd. This followed a new version of Wyatt appearing and telling the crowd to forget the past and follow him into the future. Alongside Wyatt’s return to the blue brand, the October 14 episode also featured an interesting segment involving RAW superstar Rey Mysterio.

In a backstage segment, the veteran superstar was spotted having a talk with Triple H and revealing that he has decided to quit the show. Mysterio cited the reason behind his decision as his son Dominik Mysterio. However, Triple H called Rey back into his office as it was later announced that Rey will compete exclusively on SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio earns a shot at the Intercontinental Championship title

In the main event of the show, Mysterio replaced Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-way match to determine the No. 1 contender to earn a shot at Gunther’s Inter-continental title. Kross was earlier beaten up by the Warrior Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa to score the victory and to be eligible to compete for the Intercontinental title instead.

Friday Night SmackDown also featured a phone call by the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. He called Jey Uso and ordered him to make sure Sami Zayn wins his match against Kofi Kingston. During the bout, Jey made interference and handed Zayn the victory.

Friday Night SmackDown, October 14 episode: Full results