WWE SmackDown Superstar Breaks The Rock's 23-year-old Record

WWE smackdown superstar Aliyah has broken a 23-year-old record held by The Rock in the latest episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Making her singles debut on the blue brand, Aliyah pinned Natalya to set a new record for the fastest victory in WWE. The veteran superstar held the record of the fastest victory for over 20 years, as he defeated the Big Boss Man in four seconds at the Survivor Series 1998.

Meanwhile, Aliyah found the better off Natalya and scored a surprising 3:17 second win. At the same time, the record for the fastest victory in WWE is technically held by Chris Jericho and Jerry Lawler for winning a match in three seconds, however, it was a tag team match and hence Aliyah's recent achievement is noteworthy. On Friday Night SmackDown, the segment kicked off with a backstage segment with Natalya and Aliyan, where the former bragged about her three Guinness Book of World Records and claimed she would win the record for the fastest win tonight.

How did Aliyah score the stunning 3.17 seconds win?

Natalya launches a quick attack on Aliyah prior to the bell, hoping for the shortest victory. The referee decided not to let Aliyah, but the 27-year-old Canadian pleaded for a match. As it was revealed Aliyah could compete, the bell rang and she spearheaded Natalya to seize the opening and rolled her to earn the historic and record-breaking win in 3.17 seconds. Following her win, Aliyah took to her official Twitter handle and had her say about the match. Replying to a clip of her reaction by WWE, she said, “WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!!”.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!! https://t.co/71ogOAQJ8w — BOUJEÉ Aliyah (@WWE_Aliyah) January 15, 2022

What else happened on WWE SmackDown?

The January 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown also saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer and former champion Lita to SmackDown for the first time in over two decades. Attitude Era star and trailblazer for the women's revolution Lita expressed her desire to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, which prompted SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Lita went for a Big Head on Flair, finished her off with a Twist of Fate, and marked her return to the blue brand.

