WWE Star Kevin Owens Sparks Rumours Of Joining AEW; Check Out Reason Behind The Decision

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) saw yet another superstar joining their rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Various media reports suggest that Kevin Owens may join AEW once his contract expires with WWE. Owens, who joined WWE in 2014, has achieved incredible success since leaving Ring of Honor, notably being named the world's no. 3 singles wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2017. Rolling Stone also named Owens the 'WWE Rookie of the Year' and 'WWE's Best Heel' in 2015.

Kevin Owens WWE Contract

According to Wrestling.inc, Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is reportedly expiring within the next six months. The report further states that Owens sparked rumours and speculation on possibly heading to AEW after he referenced his former “Mount Rushmore” stable with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. As per the Nodq.com report, back in May 2018, Kevin Owens in his interview with TVA Sports in Canada had said he had signed a five-year deal with WWE which would keep him with the company into 2023.

However, as per the report, Owens’ contract is expiring “much sooner” with the website learning about the news from WWE officials. The report states “We’ve learned from a WWE official that WWE restructured several contracts ahead of the pandemic, and for whatever reason, Kevin Owens’ deal was changed to expire in January 2022."

WWE vs AEW

The arrival of former WWE superstars has certainly given AEW an edge in the WWE vs AEW battle. WWE has already let go of some of the wrestlers from the company with the likes of Alaister Black, Daniel Bryan, NXT star Adam Cole, Ruby Riott all joining AEW. CM Punk who left WWE due to issues with the company made his comeback in the ring after seven years with AEW.

Adam Cole while speaking to the media after his appearance at AEW All Out, said that he and WWE were both caught off guard after uncovering that his contract was set to expire in August. He said, "Funny enough, believe it or not, I was also surprised. I was under the impression that it was like six months later. So it was a surprise to me, it was a surprise to them. And then all of a sudden it was like, ‘Oh no, we’re talking about it in three days’."

He further said, "It was public knowledge to a lot of people that I had signed a little extension. I was in the middle of a really serious angle with Kyle O’Reilly, which was very important to me. He’s one of my best friends in the entire world. And then after that is when stuff kind of opened up for me. But yeah, very surprising to me. It was just as surprising to me."

