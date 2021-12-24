WWE Suffers COVID Outbreak Among Wrestlers Amid Thunder Dome Talks

The surge in COVID 19 cases has affected US sports yet again with sports like NBA, NFL and NHL rescheduling matches. WWE too has been finally hit by COVID with PWInsider reporting about several wrestlers feeling 'run down' with some since testing positive for coronavirus. The news comes with less time remaining before the Day 1 Pay-per-view event.

WWE COVID cases

As per the report others are yet to have received their test results, but the spread of the infection could have an impact on the post-Christmas schedule of shows. The SmackDown taping which will be broadcast on December 24 has already been taped and will not be affected by the outbreak. According to Comicbook which has cited PWInsider's Mike Johnson WWE intends on continuing its touring schedule but that there's been "a lot of running around" in an attempt to stay ahead of the situation.

Is WWE moving to Thunderdome?

According to WWE inside Dave Meltzer who in his column has written that WWE could be heading performance centre and Thunderdome if the cases of COVID 19 keep on increasing. He wrote "WWE can go back to someplace in Florida. You can always do the Performance Center. The problem is that if you put RAW and SmackDown in front of 300 people again, those numbers will crater.

He further wrote "The Thunder Dome thing, I mean they did better in the ThunderDome than the Performance Center, so I think that in that sense WWE could look at a ThunderDome again and try to take residency in a building. But it's hard because I guess you could do the baseball stadium because baseball isn't starting for months, so I guess they'll go to the Tampa baseball stadium and set up. The Thunderdome served as the WWE's base of operations during the height of the pandemic