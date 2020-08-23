WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming, Preview, Match Card, Predictions, Where To Watch

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to go live on August 23, 2020 (August 24 for Indian viewers) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Vince McMahon and company have successfully lined up an intense match card inclusive of six championship matches. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton in the expected main event, while ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will clash with Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship in the co-main event.

Apart from these headliners, WWE SummerSlam 2020 will feature matches like Sasha Banks vs Asuka, Bayley vs Asuka, Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins, and others. A-list WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, The Street Profits, and Mandy Rose are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 live stream: WWE SummerSlam 2020 schedule

WWE SummerSlam 2020 (US timing) – August 23, 2020, 7:00 pm ET

WWE SummerSlam 2020 (India timing) – August 24, 2020, 4:30 am IST

WWE SummerSlam 2020 live stream: When and where to watch

As per Indian timings, the WWE SummerSlam 2020 live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 24 at 4:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 live stream: How to catch the WWE SummerSlam 2020 live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 live stream: WWE SummerSlam 2020 match card

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Asuka

WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade and Angel Garza

Singles Match: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match: Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

WWE SummerSlam 2020 live stream: WWE SummerSlam predictions

WWE Championship: Randy Orton will defeat Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) will retain his title

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka to beat Sasha Banks (c)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka to trump defeat Bayley (c)

WWE United States Championship: MVP to beat Apollo Crews (c)

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) to retain their title

Singles Match: Seth Rollins to defeat Dominik Mysterio

No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match: Sonya Deville to register a victory

Image credits: WWE.com