WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming, Preview, Match Card, Predictions, Where To Watch

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to go live on August 23, 2020 (August 24 for Indian viewers) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Vince McMahon and company have successfully lined up an intense match card inclusive of six championship matches. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton in the expected main event, while ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will clash with Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship in the co-main event.
Apart from these headliners, WWE SummerSlam 2020 will feature matches like Sasha Banks vs Asuka, Bayley vs Asuka, Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins, and others. A-list WWE superstars like Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, The Street Profits, and Mandy Rose are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV.
As per Indian timings, the WWE SummerSlam 2020 live telecast in India will begin on Sunday, August 24 at 4:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
#TheMonster. #TheFiend. This Sunday. #SummerSlam.@BraunStrowman @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/7qPeI2sKWm— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
