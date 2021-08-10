WWE SummerSlam 2021: Is John Cena Retiring Post Fight With Roman Reigns? Check Statement

Amid preparations for his main event at the WWE SummerSlam, superstar John Cena has now commented on a possible WWE exit. Cena, who will face Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match in the upcoming event, commented on his age and called it ‘challenging’. Cena, who recently appeared in the DC’s Suicide Squad movie, remains the major attraction of the SummerSlam 2021, which will start on August 21.

Is John Cena retiring?

John Cena has been a star from the get-go as he appeared almost every week on Raw, Smackdown, and even the WWE live events for the past two decades. The former champion entered a stage of semi-retirement in the pro wrestling business recently, as he began to take breaks from events. Earlier this year, Cena had commented on missing the WWE WrestleMania 37 due to his Hollywood shooting schedule. Now, months later, the pro wrestler said that he will continue to push on the ring.

In a recent interview with ID1OT, Cena commented on how WWE as a brand supported sport was reliant on its ageing and part-time superstars for viewership. The former champion said that the strategy is not good for the event. He revealed that he plans to continue to keep wrestling till he ‘offends’ the customer. However, Cena said that it is a ‘challenge’ to keep doing it at the age of 44.

John Cena said that the WWE is now a ‘brand-new world’ with a new cast of characters and platforms. Cena went on to add that he feels like challenging himself at his age and went on to say that he is physically slower than he used to be. However, the fan favourite wrestler said that he won’t step off the ring until he feels like he is ‘offending the customer’. Cena added that he will continue to contribute to the growth of WWE. John Cena's next match is a huge attraction for the event as he challenges for yet another title.

John Cena's SummerSlam 2021 match

John Cena is now a busy Hollywood star with ample projects in the pipeline. Cena was seen in the latest edition of the Fast and Furious series. His latest outing, The Suicide Squad, became a hit paving way for more projects. Earlier this year, John Cena had missed some major fights as he was off shooting for the HBO Max movie in Vancouver. Now, he is set to make a comeback, and the Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021 has been named as one of the most exciting fights of the decade by WWE fans. Cena will walk out to the ring of the biggest event of the summer within two weeks to try and become a record 17-time World Champion.

IMAGE: AP