WWE SummerSlam 2022: Full Match Card, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And More

WWE is all set to host one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of their calendar, the SummerSlam 2022 on Saturday night at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The PPV is being headlined by the much exciting main event, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, a Last Man Standing match for the undisputed WWE universal title. At the same time, there are four other title matches scheduled to be held on the eight-match card.

Bianca Belair will defend her WWE RAW women’s championship title against former champion Becky Lynch, while Liv Morgan defends the SmackDown women’s champion against Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, the undisputed tag team champions The Usos will also defend their title against The Street Profits at the SummerSlam 2022 PPV. It is pertinent to mention that Mr Money In The Bank (MITB) 2022 Theory is expected to cash in his MITB contract against the winner of the Lesnar vs Reigns clash.

Having said that, here’s a look at the schedule, full match card, and more interesting details about SummerSlam 2022.

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Confirmed match card so far

Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) - with special referee Jeff Jarrett

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

No Disqualification Tag Team Match: The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (with Rhea Ripley)

What is the venue for the SummerSlam 2022 PPV?

The Nissan Stadium in Nashville will host the upcoming SummerSlam 2022 PPV.

When will SummerSlam 2022 begin?

The SummerSlam 2022 PPV is scheduled to begin at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on Saturday night and in India, the show is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast and live streaming of SummerSlam 2022 in India?

In order to watch SummerSlam 2022 in India, WWE fans can tune in to the live broadcast by Sony Pictures Sports Network, which has the official rights to telecast all WWE shows. Fans can enjoy the PPV on the Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Interested WWE fans can also watch the live streaming of SummerSlam 2022 on the Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch SummerSlam 2022 in the US?

WWE fans in the US can watch SummerSlam 2022 on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. The PPV will also be available worldwide on the WWE Network.

(Image: wwe.com)