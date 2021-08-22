WWE Summerslam: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return Post Roman Reigns-John Cena Main Event

The pro-wrestling fans witnessed two of the biggest superstars in the history of the sport making their respective comebacks to the ring this week and that too in a span of 24 hours.

While it was CM Punk who made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014 as he made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, it was Brock Lesnar who had the Las Vegas fans on their feet when he made a shocking return at WWE Summerslam on Saturday.

WWE Summerslam: Brock Lesnar returns after Cena-Reigns title match

The WWE Universe was left shell-shocked when Brock Lesnar's music hit and the 'Beast Incarnate' made his way to the ring after the WWE Universal Championship match between John Cena and Roman Reigns which was the main event of this year's Summerslam at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After Brock Lesnar stepped inside the ring, he was seen staring at Roman Reigns. However, there was no physical altercation involved as Reigns exited from the ring with the Universal title which he had successfully retained after pinning Cena.

WWE Summerslam: Roman Reigns defeats John Cena, retains his title

All eyes were on John Cena as he not only looked to end Reigns' title reign but also was eager to win his 17th major title. The current 'Face' of the company and the wrestler-turned-actor were engaged in a pulsating contest to determine the winner of the WWE Universal Championship. Nonetheless, it was Roman Reigns who came out on top on the given day.

Cena had applied his submission maneuver STF on Reigns but the latter was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. In fact, John Cena had executed his finisher the 'Attitude Adjustment' on Roman Reigns not once but thrice. The first one was executed inside the ring which turned out to be a near fall. The second 'AA' was executed outside the ring i.e. putting the reigning champion through the announce table. The 16-time world champion then went on to hit Universal title-holder with a third Attitude Adjustment from the second rope but Reigns kicked out.

The two men gave it all they had and in the end, the 'Big Dog' hit Cena with a couple of Superman punches and a spear to pick up a victory with a three-count.