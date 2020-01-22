The Debate
WWE Superstar Asuka Escapes Shooting At A Mall In Las Vegas, Posts On Twitter

WWE News

WWE Superstar Asuka recently posted a tweet, stating that she escaped a shooting in one of the shopping malls in Las Vegas. Read to know more about it.

Asuka

WWE Superstar Asuka recently posted a tweet, stating that she escaped a shooting in one of the shopping malls in Las Vegas. According to American media, there was a shooting at the Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020. It happened around 6:30 in the evening. As per news3lv, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that they are currently investigating the case.

Las Vegas shooting

The police department reported that two people were injured in this shooting. The police added that the shooting incident happened following a fight amongst a few juveniles. According to Asuka’s tweet, it is quite evident that she was present in the same shopping mall where the shooting incident occurred. After the incident, the shopping mall was immediately cleared.

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Twitter handle posted a tweet after the incident. They wrote that all of the off-ramps from I-15 eastbound to Spring Mountain Road will be closed due to the police security. Also, they advised the citizens to take other routes

