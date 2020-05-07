WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Pays Tribute To Medical Worker Jill Via Instagram; Watch

Former WWE champion and current NXT title holder Charlotte Flair expressed her gratitude towards the medical workers as she went on to thank them by posting a video from her official Instagram handle. The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the globe, making the sports community one of its victims and various athletes have been playing an active role in aiding the society amid the medical crisis. WWE superstars have also dedicated themselves to social work while also expressing their gratitude towards the medical workers.

WWE news: Charlotte Flair thanks medical workers via Instagram

Charlotte Flair ‘The Queen’ recently took to Instagram and posted a video in which she went on to address all the medical workers who are serving the community amid the medical crisis. Charlotte Flair specially thanked Jill in the video on the behalf of the entire WWE Universe. As per Charlotte Flair’s statement, Jill is a medical worker on the frontlines and she has been highly active in performing her job while the entire world is forced to be confined indoors.

Charlotte Flair quoted the video and wrote, “Jill, I couldn’t be more inspired by your dedication and strength. On behalf of @WWE and all the members of the @WWEUniverse, thank you for fighting to keep us healthy and safe. Now let’s show some love to a healthcare hero YOU know by making a “jersey” in their honor and share it using #TheRealHeroes. “

WWE has been successfully hosting their events behind closed doors despite the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Though WWE officials had been denounced for hosting events, they have received constant support from the wrestling fanbase. WWE fans have been applauding the officials for hosting weekly episodes along with scheduled PPVs and WWE officials seem to have paid little heed to the criticism being directed towards the promotion.

Image courtesy: Charlotte Flair Instagram