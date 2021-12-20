WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Ambushes Arch-rival Becky Lynch In Middle Of Training; Watch

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's feud turned even more heated after the former attempted to ambush the WWE Raw Women's Champion during WWE Day 1 training. Morgan was seen sneaking into the ring with a kendo stick to attack Lynch in footage shared on WWE's official Twitter account. Morgan was taken aback when she discovered the woman she had beaten with the kendo stick was not Lynch.

"Big Match Becks" then attacked Morgan from behind, but the former Riott Squad member was able to recover control of the situation by hitting Lynch many times before forcing her to flee the ring. Here's the video of the incident where the two wrestlers can be seen engaging in a violent tussle.

The two wrestlers are all set to lock horns at WWE Day 1 event, with Lynch's title on the line. During last week's RAW, Lynch injured Morgan by smashing her elbow against one of the four corner posts and steel ring steps. After the incident, Lynch agreed to a rematch for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event to defend her title against Morgan. The match is scheduled to take place on New Year's Day at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Becky Lynch, after giving birth to a baby, made a dream return to WWE by winning the WWE Women's title that was held by Bianca Belair. The Man (Lynch) won the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Summerslam and since then, she has remained at the top. She shocked the WWE Universe by beating Bianca Belair at the biggest event of the summer, ending the latter's quest to retain the title. With two episodes of WWE RAW left ahead of the Day 1 pay-per-view, the two women wrestlers will have the time to tell a compelling story and try to convince the fans that the challenger could actually dethrone the champion.

WWE Day 1 matchups:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The New Day

The Usos vs. The New Day Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Image: WWE/Twitter