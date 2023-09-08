WWE Superstar Spectacle: Match Card, Timings And How To Watch The Show Live In India?

The World Wrestling Federation is all decked up to host the Superstar Spectacle in India. It will mark the wrestling promotion's return to the country after six long years. WWE has announced several superstars like Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Bron Breakker, Gunther, Jinder Mahal, and many more are set to appear in the show. The Indian fans are certainly in for a treat as they will be able to take part in the thrill of watching a wrestling event live, which is a rare sight in the country. Moreover, expect some surprises as well.

3 things you need to know

Superstars like John Cena, Rhea Ripley & Gunther have already arrived in India

Unfortunately, Becky Lynch couldn't travel due to a passport issue

The WWE event is set to take place in the city of Hyderabad

This is the second-ever Superstar Spectacle hosted by WWE. The first edition took place in the year 2021 during the Thunderdome era. Due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the WWE pre-taped the event in the Thunderdome at the Tropicana Field in Florida, US.

WWE Superstar Spectacle: Match Card, timings and everything you need to know

Take a look at the Match Card, timings for the WWE Superstar Spectacle and how you can watch or livestream the show.

What is the official Match Card for the WWE Superstar Spectacle?

There are three matches lined up in the Match Card for the event

John Cena and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) Rhea Ripley (c) vs Natalya for the WWE Women's World Title

What is the time and date for the WWE Superstar Spectacle?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place on Friday, 8 September 2023, and it will begin at 07:30 PM.

What is the venue for the WWE Superstar Spectacle?

The WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Where can we watch the live stream of WWE Superstar Spectacle in India?

Unfortunately, since it is a house show, the WWE does not offer live streaming or broadcast. Only the fans in attendance can watch the show. But they can keep an eye on WWE and WWE India's social media pages to catch up with their updates.