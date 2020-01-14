Rollins, Orton, Lynch And Others Who Have Won Royal Rumble Matches In Last 5 Years

The upcoming Royal Rumble PPV is just a few days away and fans can’t wait to see their favourite superstars fight to win a chance to headline WrestleMania. Royal Rumble 2020 will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology. It is scheduled to take place on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Just like past events, the Royal Rumble PPV will have 2 Royal Rumble matches (Women and Men). As the PPV is so near, let’s take a look at superstars who have won Royal Rumble matches in the last five years.

Royal Rumble 2019: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

2019 was Becky Lynch’s year as she achieved many milestones in the company. First, she won the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Later, she went on to win both the WWE RAW and SmackDown championships from Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, also made a name for himself after he won the Men’s Royal Rumble match in 2019. He went on to face then-champion Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania. He joined the shortlist of superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar.

Royal Rumble 2018: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura

After reigning supreme in WWE NXT, Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura made their WWE debut in 2017. The next year, both the Japanese wrestlers participated in their respective Royal Rumble matches and won. Asuka won the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and Shinsuke Nakamura eliminated Roman Reigns to cement his position for a title shot at WrestleMania. Though he lost to AJ Styles at the greatest stage of them all, Shinsuke Nakamura has become a fan favourite since then.

Royal Rumble 2017: Randy Orton

Randy Orton won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match for the second time in his WWE career. He became the seventh multiple Rumble winner. Though he didn’t headline WrestleMania, he went on to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. Randy Orton won the match with an RKO and became the new WWE Champion. This was also the first time in his career that he has won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble 2016: Triple H

Triple H made his much-awaited return in Royal Rumble at the 30th spot. He won the Royal Rumble match by eliminating Dean Ambrose. He also became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion as the title was vacant. Triple H became the third person to win the match after being the number 30th entrant. However, at WrestleMania, Triple H was not able to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns.

Royal Rumble 2015: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble match and went on to face then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. Both the superstars fought hard, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract just as Brock Lesnar was about to win the match. However, the match between Lesnar and Reigns got good reviews from both critics and fans.

