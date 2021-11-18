WWE Survivor Series 2021: Full Match Card, Schedule, Telecast- Everything You Need To Know

WWE fans cannot be more excited as Survivor Series is just a few days away, with some of the most exciting matches lined-up for the event. It is the only pay-per-view event in the year when the two biggest brands, RAW and SmackDown, compete against each other to establish their supremacy.

The biggest fight of the night will undoubtedly be between WWE Champion Big E (RAW) taking on Universal Champion Roman Reigns (SmackDown). Over the past month, the two have engaged in various segments and also a tag team match, where the Bloodline (Reigns and the Usos) picked up the win over the New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).

As this weekend's pay-per-view promises to be another treat for the fans, here is a look at the full WWE Survivor Series matches and the details on how to watch the event live in India.

WWE Survivor Series date and details

Date and time: 6:30 AM IST on November 22

Venue: Barclay's Arena in New York

WWE Survivor Series matches

WWE Champion Big E vs Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

United States Champion Damian Priest vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley (Team Raw) vs Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin and an unknown final member (Team SmackDown).

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina (Team Raw) vs Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and an unknown final member (Team SmackDown).

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch WWE Survivor Series live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The pay-per-view event will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the match results can be found on the social media handles of WWE.