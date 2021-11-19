WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch Raw Vs SmackDown In India, US And UK?

The WWE Survivor Series 2021 is all set to take place on November 2021, at the Barclays Center. The final pay-per-view event of the year will feature a theme of brand supremacy as the top superstars from Raw and SmackDown gear up to clash against eachother. The main event of the Survivor Series 2021 will feature the fight between universal champion Roman Reigns representing Smackdown, and WWE champion Big E representing Raw.

At the same time, the PPV will also feature the fight between SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair and Raw champion Beck Lynch. Meanwhile, a pair of five-on-five matches will be also witnessed during the event as no title matches line up. The Survivor Series is the second oldest annual pay-per-view event after Wrestlemania and the 2021 edition looks to be an exciting event.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 full match card as of now-

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Team Raw consisting of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley vs Team SmackDown consisting of Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, 1 TBA

Team Raw consisting of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega vs Team SmackDown consisting of Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, 1 TBA

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

How to watch Raw vs SmackDown, WWE Survivor Series 2021 in India?

WWE fans in India, wondering how to watch the live telecast of the WWE Survivor Series 2021 can tune in to the Sony Picture Sports Network(SPSN). SPSN is the official broadcaster of WWE in India and for the first time, and the Survivor Series will be available in four languages, i.e. English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans can tune in to the SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels in order to enjoy the match. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the PPV will be available on the mobile application and website of the SonyLIV app. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 AM IST on November 22 in India from the Barclays Center in New York.

How to watch Raw vs SmackDown, WWE Survivor Series 2021 in the US?

WWE fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live streaming of the event on the Peacock Network. The premium subscription to Peacock is available at a price of $4.99. The WWE Survivor Series 2021 is scheduled to start at 7 PM ET from the Barclays Center in New York on November 22.

How to watch Raw vs SmackDown, WWE Survivor Series 2021 in the UK?

At the same time, WWE fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the event of the BT Sport Box Office, which is available on Sky channel 490, BT channel 494, and in the live events section on Virgin Media. The PPV can be streamed live online on BT Sport’s website and mobile application along with the WWE Network. The event is scheduled to start at 1 AM GMT in the UK on November 22.

