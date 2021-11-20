WWE Survivor Series To Celebrate The Rock's Historic Debut With 25-Man Battle Royal

The latest edition of the WWE Survivor Series will see 25 superstars from RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head to decide the ultimate survivors from each brand. The pay-per-view event will also commemorate the 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut. Dwayne Johnson, popularly known by his ring name The Rock, had made his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1996, which he won after eliminating his opponents. The event is scheduled to take place on November 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The dual-branded show will see 14 superstars from RAW and 11 fighters from SmackDown lock horns against each other in the high-stakes Battle Royal to celebrate The Rock's historic debut. "Commemorating 25 years since The Rock’s historic WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, 25 of today’s brightest Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will battle it out until one man stands tall to earn the victory for his brand," a release on WWE's website read. The 25 participants for the event have been announced by the WWE and they are as follows.

Battle Royal roster: Ricochet, T-BAR, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Humberto, Angel, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Shanky.

Meanwhile, the Survivor Series 2021 main event will feature a match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns of SmackDown and WWE Champion Big E of Raw. At the same time, the PPV will feature a match between Raw champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair. Raw Tag-team Champions RK-Bro will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, while the United States Champion Damian Priest is set to fight Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs Champion matchup.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 full match card

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Team Raw consisting of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley vs Team SmackDown consisting of Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, 1 TBA

Team Raw consisting of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega vs Team SmackDown consisting of Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, 1 TBA

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

