WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Full Match Card, Live Streaming Details, Date, Venue, & More

WWE will introduce the WarGames format to the main roster of the company for the first time, at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 PPV on November 26. The exciting pay-per-view (PPV) is set to be held at the TD Garden in Boston and features several exciting matches. The PPV will feature a men’s WarGames match, a women’s WarGames match, and two championship matches alongside another exciting matchup.

Bianca Belair and team take on Damage CTRL in women’s WarGames match

The WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair has teamed up with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another wrestler who is yet to be announced for the women’s WarGames match against Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Ripley defeated Asuka to gain an advantage for WarGames. The WWE universe now awaits for the company to reveal who will be the fifth member of Belair’s team.

The Bloodline to clash against Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens

The men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series will see Bloodline member, Roman Reigns, The Uso brothers, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn going against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. “The Bloodline took Sheamus out of commission a few weeks ago, but once he returned, Fight Night was back and WarGames was on. Initially, the Brutes’ team did not have a fifth member, but that all changed on the Nov. 18 edition of SmackDown when Kevin Owens was revealed to be the fifth man and dropped Roman Reigns with a Stunner,” WWE said while announcing the match.

Ronda Rousey & Seth Rollins defend titles at Survivor Series WarGames

The Survivor Series 2022 match card features the SmackDown women’s championship match between current titleholders Ronda Rousey and Shotzi. The latter won a shot at Rousey’s title by defeating Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a six-pack challenge match on the November 11 episode of SmackDown. At the same time, Rollins will defend his United States championship title in a triple-threat match at the upcoming PPV.

Former US champions Bobby Lashley and Theory will fight against Rollins in the three-way match eyeing to reclaim the US gold. The PPV will also see AJ Styles taking on Finn Balor for the first time since their legendary match at WWE TLC 2017. WWE is expected to add more matches to the card on the next episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Full match card so far

Bianca Belair’s team to take on Damage CTRL in WarGames Match!

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (SmackDown Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (WarGames Match)

United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Live Streaming, Date,Time, Venue