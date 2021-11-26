WWE Teases Raw Debut Of Indian Wrestler From Uttar Pradesh; Who Is He?

WWE has been trying to enlarge his Indian fanbase for a few years now, as the wrestling company has been constantly bringing in superstars of Indian origin. Veer Mahaan finds his name among the same stars as the wrestling company took to their official Twitter handle multiple times and teased Veer’s singles debut at the Monday Night Raw. He has earlier made multiple appearances on NXT and Raw as a tag team member.

Veer Mahaan parted ways with Jinder Mahal and Shanky during WWE Draft 2021

The 33-year-old Veer made his WWE debut in 2018, as a part of the tag team Indus Sher with the ring name, Rinku Singh. Following his main roster debut, he teamed up with Jinder Mahal and Shanky while his name changed to Veer. The stable of Jinder, Shanky, and Veer was separated during the WWE Drafts 2021, where Shanky and Jinder Mahal went to the SmackDown, while Veer Mahaan remained under the Raw brand.

Veer Mahaan defeated John Morrison in his last WWE appearance

The Indian-origin WWE star has already won three singles in WWE earlier in the summer of 2021. He won three straight singles by defeating Drew Gulak on the main event of July 1, while he defeated Jeff Hardy in the main event of July 8, before defeating Drew McIntyre by disqualification the Monday Night Raw episode on July 26. His last WWE single appearance came on November 15, where he defeated John Morrison in the WWE Main Event at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana in the US.

Veer Mahaan's journey to WWE

Veer Mahaan was born in Uttar Pradesh, India, where he grew up with his family in poverty. He won a pitching contest on a 2008 reality TV show, The Million Dollar Arm, and was roped in by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He went on to become the first Indian to play professional baseball as he spent several seasons playing in the minor league, reaching the Single-A level, before getting signed by WWE in 2018. In his WWE career of a little over three years, Veer Mahaan has appeared in various WWE events and shows on a total of 70 occasions.

Image: wwe.com