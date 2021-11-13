WWE: The Undertaker Explains Why Roman Reigns Should Have Broken His WrestleMania Streak

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer The Undertaker explained in a recent interview why Roman Reigns should have been the one to break his streak rather than Brock Lesnar. The Phenom registered one of the most outstanding streaks at WrestleMania as his record stood at 21-0 at one stage before losing to the pair of The Beast Incarnate and The Head of The Table.

Over his two decades of dominance at the top, he has been branded as a supernatural superstar that has helped him earn nicknames such as 'The Deadman.' WWE has smartly revolved stories around him that have featured graves, urns, and coffins, to reveal a horror theme and showcase him as 'invincible.' It is this invincibility that has helped him register the greatest ever streak at the showpiece event.

The Undertaker explains why he wanted Reigns to break the streak

While speaking to Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker explained that Roman Reigns should have broken the streak rather than Brock Lesnar as The Beast Incarnate was already a 'bona fide superstar at that point.'

"I don't know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman [Reigns defeating Undertaker at WM33] definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I'm saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value," said the Phenom.

Lesnar's victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 remains one of the greatest feats and matches in WWE history as fans seemed more excited to watch bouts featuring the Phenom defending his outstanding 'streak' rather than the other championship matches the company had planned.

While speaking in the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer also added how WrestleMania became 'synonymous' with him and the 'streak' because wrestlers would want to fight him rather than the main event for title matches. "There were guys – every year we have the Royal Rumble, see who's going to wrestle in WrestleMania's main event – but there were guys that kind of were more focused on wanting to wrestle me for the streak than main eventing for the title. That’s how strong that became, and how integral a part of WrestleMania the streak became."