WWE TLC: Watch Becky Lynch Create HISTORY Despite Loss Against The Kabuki Warriors

After getting punished and humiliated by The Kabuki Warriors in the past, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair combined forces to face the duo at WWE TLC on Sunday. The match started with the Empress of Tomorrow trying to punish the challengers, but she found herself being sent face-first into the ring post. Seeing Asuka in trouble, Sane attempted to throw chairs on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but she failed. The challengers then tried to catch Sane, but the champions teamed up and sent The RAW Women’s Champion head-first on the steel chairs. They then trapped Charlotte Flair with the kendo sticks and punished her with a series of kicks.

The Kabuki Warriors then tied Becky Lynch to a ladder and took another ladder to the ring to get their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship belts hanging on the top. As they were climbing the ladder, a recovered Flair entered the ring and punished the champions with kendo sticks. Asuka and Sane soon took control of the match and sent The Queen out of the ring. Kairi Sane tried to deliver an In-Sane Elbow but was caught by Becky Lynch. The RAW Women’s Champion broke through the ropes and joined Charlotte Flair to punish The Kabuki Warriors. Flair then delivered a powerbomb to Sane through a table.

In the later part of the match, The Kabuki Warriors took control again and brought another ladder to the ring to get the hanging titles. The challengers recovered soon enough and stopped the champions to get the belts. Frustrated by the incident, Asuka power-bombed Flair through a table, leaving Becky Lynch alone in the ring. Lynch tried to climb the ladder to win the title but was stopped by Asuka who eliminated The RAW Women’s Champion from the contest. The Empress of Tomorrow climbed the ladder and retrieved the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship belts.

WWE TLC: Becky Lynch creates history

Despite the loss, The RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch created history by becoming the first woman to headline four WWE PPVs in a single calendar year. The first time The Man headlined PPV was at WrestleMania where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. She went on to headline Extreme Rules where she defeated the duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans while teaming up with Seth Rollins. Her third PPV headliner was WWE Survivor Series, where she faced Bayley and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match. She recently headlined WWE TLC where she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to face The Kabuki Warriors.

