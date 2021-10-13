Last Updated:

WWE To Feature 3-time Champion Roman Reigns For Monday Night RAW In November

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has come up with a strange proposition, their SmackDown and Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Monday Night RAW.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has come up with a strange proposition, their SmackDown champion Roman Reigns at WWE Monday Night RAW. According to UBS Arena's Twitter handle, 'The Head of the Table' will be Monday Night RAW happening on November 29 in Long Island. The capacity in which he will be making his appearance is still unknown.

It is obviously a marketing gimmick to get people to buy more tickets as their rival company, AEW Dynamite is making their Long Island debut at the UBA Arena nine post the WWE Monday Night RAW is held at the venue. And in terms of ticket sales, AEW Dynamite have sold significantly more so WWE adding Roman Reigns to the roster is definitely a way for them to boost their ticket sales for the night.

Reigns could fight dark match

Given that WWE are using the Univeral Champion to boost ticket sales for RAW and moving him around where WWE sees fit, he might compete in a dark match after RAW goes off the air so that the spectators could get a special, exclusive viewing of 'The Head of The Table'. Eight days prior to the Monday Night RAW event, Roman Reigns is heading into the Survivor Series event so him being scheduled for RAW does make you scratch your head as to why WWE would do that.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021

One of the best match cards in the company's history for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 and the pay-per-view event will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021. Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesner with the Universal Championship at stake. 

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match for the Universal Championship is undoubtedly the headline match of WWE Crown Jewel because of its exciting storyline. Paul Heyman, who is one of the greatest managers of the company, is believed to be playing the role of a double agent.

Before aligning himself with the Head of the Table, Heyman was aligned with The Beast Incarnate. As a result, Reigns, who has crossed 400 days as Universal Champion, has recently questioned Heyman's allegiance, as he has doubts that the legendary manager will switch sides when the two heavyweights collide at WWE Crown Jewel. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is likely to reveal how the storyline unfolds.

