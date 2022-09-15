WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns Opens Up On Dream Match With The Rock

The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on the latest episode of the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with Youtuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul. During the conversation on Impaulsive, Logan mentioned that veteran superstar The Rock is one of the gods from Reigns’ family and in The Bloodline. While the host went on to question if Reigns looked up to The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson as an idol while growing up, the reigning WWE & universal champion also spoke about the possibility of a match between them.

Replying to the question about idolizing his older cousin Dwayne, Reigns said, “I don’t know if I looked up to him as an idol or anything, because it’s weird because of the relationship, the connection, and the family. So, there has been always great respect for what he has done and admiration for how he is able to do it and the charisma that he possesses in order to affect people. We always knew that he was special. He is doing it on a different level.”.

'If it works out, I'm ready,': Roman Reigns on matchup against Dwayne Johnson

Further praising his cousin, “You get to a point where it’s like it’s gonna slow down, but it kept getting bigger and bigger”. Meanwhile, on being asked by Logan about the possibility of Roman Reigns fighting The Rock at WrestleMania next year, Reigns said, “I don't book the show, brother. I mean, I'm up for anything. They keep trying on this one. If it works out, I'm ready, and it seems it's been this way."

Dwayne Johnson's thoughts on the dream matchup

It is pertinent to mention that earlier last month, The Rock made headlines for his reported reaction to the possible dream match against his cousin Roman Reigns in WWE. Former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz appeared in an interview with Wrestling Inc. After a scene in the popular NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock’, showed Reigns as a kid trying to wrestle The Rock, fans considered it to be a teaser for the high-octane match between both superstars.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., renowned screenwriter Gerwitz said, “I remember running it by Dwayne and he said, 'I don't know if the match is going to happen.' Maybe it does or maybe it doesn't, but it's certainly a cool moment in the 'Young Rock' universe. If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That's how I see it."