WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Names Top 3 Favorite Matches In His Current Reign

Roman Reigns a.k.a The Tribal Chief, became a two-times WWE Universal Champion on August 30, 2020, by defeating Braun Strowman and the Fiend during the WWE Payback 2020, Pay Per View event. It has been more than 400 days since then and Reigns has established his authority as one of the most dominant pro-wrestlers currently working with WWE. The 36-year-old superstar recently looked back to his journey in WWE after clinching the Universal Championship and listed his favorite matches in the current reign.

As reported by Wrestling Inc, Roman Reigns spoke to Bleacher Report about the highlights of his WWE career during his second Universal Title reign. Reign admitted that he experienced the most special moments during his storyline against his cousin, Jey Uso. Speaking about his emotions in that particular feud, Reigns said that he felt connected to the two matches against Usos as he has never felt for any other promos. Adding that his emotions were real during the clash, he said both the wrestling stars were able to tap into the baggage, despite never talking about any issues on common ground. He currently competes in the WWE tag team events with his team- The Bloodline, which consists of Roman Reigns himself, Jey Uso and, Jimmy Uso.

Roman Reigns was stacked up against the Edge and Daniel Bryan in Wrestlemania 37

Reigns then went on to add his win against Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37 into his list of favorite matches in the current reign. Speaking about his win after getting stacked up between both men, Reigns said that WWE had never witnessed such a match before. The win was termed as the most dominant finish in WrestleMania main event history by Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief next spoke about his clash with Edge at the Money In The Bank event as one of his favorite, citing that fans returning to the stadium in full capacity made it more special. Speaking about the Money In The Bank event, Reigns said, “One that’s super special to me as well, outside of the stuff I did with my family because it was so strong with Jey, was the match I had with Edge at Money in the Bank. I believe that was in Fort Worth, the first pay-per-view back. I haven’t watched that match back, so I can’t really detail the energy and if it was as loud as it was in the arena, but in the arena, that crowd was live. The timing and the pacing, I’ve seen some critique it and call it a little slow, but that’s what the heavyweights in main events do”. Reigns added that it was special to fight against a high-profile WWE star like Edge as everyone knows how much Edge has contributed to the event. He further added that the reaction they received for telling the story together with Edge was massive and phenomenal.

