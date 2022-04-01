The Undertaker is regarded as the best in-ring wrestler of all time and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) decided to make him immortal with a life-size statue. The Undertaker statue unveil was done in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe during the first night of WrestleMania Axxess. The WWE took to social media to share pictures from the event.

WWE unveil Undertaker statue

The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool and their daughter attended the ceremony, which was held in a ring at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Besides Undertaker and his family, several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars also attended the event. The likes Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rikishi, Charles Wright (The Godfather), Mark Canterbury (Henry O. Godwinn), and Dennis Knight (Phineas I. Godwinn/Mideon) were part of the event.

A life-sized statue of WWE Hall of Fame inductee The @undertaker was revealed during the first night of #WrestleMania Axxess. #WWEHOF



The Undertaker shared the video on his Instagram handle which shows Shawn Michaels and Triple H unveiling the statue. The WWE fans in attendance then chanted for The Dead Man, and gave him a “you deserve it!” and “thank you Taker!” chant. After the statue was unveiled Undertaker gave a speech and joked that if Michaels and Triple H ever want to give up their “Kliq cards,” then there might have room for them in the Bone Street Krew.

Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Back in February the Undertaker was named the first inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The 'Dead Man' was inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. After making his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series, Undertaker retired at Survivor Series 2020 after spending almost 30 years at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday, April 1. The Phenom went on to hold nearly every major Championship in WWE and has competed in some of the most memorable matches in history over his illustrious 30-year career. Taker has also won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice WWF Hardcore Championship 1 time and featured in the WWF World Tag Team Championship 6 times. He is also the winner of the Royal Rumble event in 2007. The Undertaker amassed a historic consecutive 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak that may never be broken. The streak was halted by Brock Lesnar at the Wrestlemania event back in 2014.