WWE: Vince McMahon Looking To Debut Tokyo Olympics Superstar At WrestleMania 38

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) biggest event WrestleMania will be held for the 38th time next year. The WWE spectacle is scheduled to take place on April 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There are several things to look forward to during the pay-per-view event and the next time, reports suggest that the CEO of WWE Vince McMahon wants to debut a new superstar in the form of Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Gable Stevesona after he was signed by the company last month.

Steveson, to everyone's surprise, was roped in to RAW in the WWE Draft with certain reports suggesting that McMohan wants Steveson to appear on TV over the coming months. Steveson is not expected to wrestle for WWE until 2022 when the company might plan to have the Olympic gold medlaist fight for the first time at WrestleMania 38. While there is no official confirmation as to who he will be fighting, it will surely be a high-profile match. Steveson is currently juggling full-time wrestling training, WWE appearances, NCAA tournament preparations, and a college course so anything can change.

Steveson's Tokyo Olympics' triumph

Steveson claimed the 2020 Summer Olympic Games gold medal after defeating three-time and reigning World Champion Geno Petriashvili in the finale and he also defeated the defending Olympic champion Taha Akgul earlier on in the Tokyo Games. With the Olympic gold, Steveson is now the first American super-heavyweight to win freestyle gold at the Olympics since Bruce Baumgartner back in 1992. Moving on to the final, during the second period, Steveson was up 4–0 with two takedowns, though the Georgian scored two points of his own to Steveson's one to make it 5–2, before truly turning the tables and scoring a takedown and two gut-wrenches for six points (5–8) with a minute and a half left. With just about 10 seconds left, Steveson manaced to score a takedown to make it 7–8, and still behind by a point, he charged forward and got one more takedown with half a second left to top the World Champion with a 9–8 score. After a failed challenge by Petriashvili's corner, Steveson earned the 2020 Summer Olympic Games gold medal with a tough match that ended 10–8 over the Georgian.

(Image: AP)