WWE WrestleMania 38: Confirmed Match Card, Date, Time, Venue - Everything To Know

WWE is currently gearing up for its next big pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 38, scheduled to be held on April 2 and April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The main event of the night will feature the biggest WrestleMania clash ever in WWE history, with WWE champion Brock Lesnar going against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar won the WWE title during the Elimination Chamber match and set a history Title vs Title clash for WrestleMania, while WWE later announced it will be a ‘winner takes all unification’ match.

Alongside the clash between Reigns and Lesnar, the match card of the upcoming PPV also consists of the WWE SmackDown women’s championship match between current titleholder Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. At the same time, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, the WWE fans will also witness veteran superstar Edge locking horns with AJ Styles, while Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik will be against The Miz and Internet superstar Logan Paul.

WWE WrestleMania 38: Match card so far

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul and The Miz

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns (c)

Edge vs AJ Styles

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE WrestleMania 38: Date, Time, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

WWE will host the WrestleMania PPV at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 and April 3. The Day 1 of the PPV will begin at 8:00 PM ET on April 2 in the US, at 1:00 AM on April 3 in the UK, and at 6:30 AM IST on April 3 in India. Sony is the official broadcaster of WWE in India and the telecast will be available in four languages on the SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 4 channels. At the same time, the PPV will be streamed live on the website and mobile application of SonyLIV. WWE fans in the United State(US) can watch the Elimination Chamber 2022 on Peacock, while fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live event on BT Sport Box Office. WWE Network will also provide streaming for international fans.

