WWE WrestleMania 38: Full Match Card For Day 1 & Day 2; Date, Time - Everything To Know

Here's the complete match card, date, time and more interesting for the two-day WWE WrestleMania 38 PPV, scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3.

WWE WrestleMania

WWE is all set to host its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3 as per local time. The match card for the tw0-day event is almost completer, although there is the possibility of more matches getting added, alongside the surprises as live-action kicks off on Saturday.

Wrestle Mania 38 will feature the Title vs Title, Winner Takes All clash between the WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns, alongside the SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch defending their titles against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair respectively. While there are many more exciting battles scheduled to take place at the PPV, here’s the complete match card that is confirmed so far.

Match card for WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1-

  • Raw Women's Championship match- Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair
  • The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)
  • Seth Rollins vs To be announced
  • Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship match-  The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura
  • SmackDown Women's Championship match- Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey
  • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens

Match card for WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2-

  • Title vs. Title match-  Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar
  • Edge vs AJ Styles
  • Women's Tag Team Championship match-  Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler
  • Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
  • Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville
  • Raw Tag Team Championship match- RK-Bro(Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
  • Bobby Lashley vs Omos

WrestleMania 38: Date, Time, and Live Streaming Details

WrestleMania 38 will be available on the Peacock Network in the US and on the Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) channels in India. The Day 1 of the PPV will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, April 2 in the US, while it begins at 5:30 AM IST  on Sunday, April 3 in India due to the time difference. Meanwhile, the Day 2 of the PPV will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT in the US and at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, April 4 in India.

