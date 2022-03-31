WWE WrestleMania 38: Full Match Card For Day 1 & Day 2; Date, Time - Everything To Know

Quick links:
Image: wwe.com
WWE is all set to host its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3 as per local time. The match card for the tw0-day event is almost completer, although there is the possibility of more matches getting added, alongside the surprises as live-action kicks off on Saturday.
Wrestle Mania 38 will feature the Title vs Title, Winner Takes All clash between the WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns, alongside the SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch defending their titles against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair respectively. While there are many more exciting battles scheduled to take place at the PPV, here’s the complete match card that is confirmed so far.
WrestleMania 38 will be available on the Peacock Network in the US and on the Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) channels in India. The Day 1 of the PPV will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, April 2 in the US, while it begins at 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 3 in India due to the time difference. Meanwhile, the Day 2 of the PPV will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT in the US and at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, April 4 in India.