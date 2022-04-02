WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Streaming Of Day 1: When & Where To Watch In India, US & UK?

After exciting weekly episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, WWE is all set for the biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 38. WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas over two days. Day 1 will take place on Saturday night (as per local time) with some exciting matches such as both the Women's Championship set to be defended.

Meanwhile, the second day will undoubtedly contain the headliner as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship unification match. Ahead of what promises to be the 'Most Stupendous Two-Night Event,' here is a look at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 live streaming details in India, the UK and the US and the complete match card of Day 1.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 38 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the event live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the WWE WrestleMania 38 live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the results of all matches and other updates will be provided on WWE's official social media handles. The event will begin live at 5:30 AM IST on April 3, with the kick-off show scheduled to begin about two hours earlier.

Prior to The Showcase of the Immortals, @BiancaBelairWWE, @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins took an opportunity to talk one-on-one to the WWE Universe during a special #WrestleMania Axxess panel.



📸 https://t.co/IT0krhXzfy pic.twitter.com/oBHBghCDhc — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022

WWE WrestleMania 38 live streaming details in UK

UK fans can watch WrestleMania 38 by watching on-demand via the WWE Network. Meanwhile, they can also watch the event live by ordering it via the BT Sport Box Office. The event will begin live at 1:00 AM BST on Sunday, April 3.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 38 live in US?

With Peacock now the official home of the WWE, United States fans can catch all the premium live events like WrestleMania 38 on this network. They will need to upgrade to Peacock which has plans that cost as low as $4.99 per month. The event will begin live at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 2.

WWE WrestleMania 38 match card day 1

Raw Women's Championship match- Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)

Seth Rollins vs To be announced

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women's Championship match- Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens