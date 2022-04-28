WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Full Match Card, Date, Predictions- Everything To Know

The WWE universe is all set to witness the rematches for the WrestleMania 38 PPV, held earlier this month, in WWE’s upcoming premium live event, the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 on May 8, at Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey in the title match at WrestleMania and is now getting ready to defend the title against Rousey in an ‘I Quit’ match. The Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro and the SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos are gearing up for a ‘Winner Takes All’ title unification bout.

Cody Rhodes looks to defeat Seth Rollins for the 2nd time at WrestleMania Backlash

RK-Bro and The Usos having been involved in a heated battle on both Raw and SmackDown, the upcoming event will culminate the feud between them. In the meantime, WrestleMania Backlash will feature the rematch of the bout between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, as Rhodes looks to make it 2-0 against Rollins. At the same time, the event will also feature a much-awaited Bobby Lashley and Omos clash, with MVP on the latter’s side.

MVP to help Omos to win against Bobby Lashley; Edge and AJ Styles clash yet again

MVP has taken the side of Omos, having faced betrayal from Lashley ahead of the WrestleMania and this makes the match, a much-awaited one. Meanwhile, Edge will be locking horns against AJ Styles once again, after earlier defeating him at WrestleMania 38. Madcap Moss is also slated to fight against his former compatriot Happy Corbin. Having said that, here’s a look at the match card for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash match card, as of now.

A look at the full match card & predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash live event-

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship ("I Quit" match): Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

Prediction- Ronda Rousey

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Prediction- RK Bro

Cody Rhodes vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Prediction- Cody Rhodes

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin

Prediction- Madcap Moss

AJ Styles vs Edge

Prediction- Edge

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Prediction- Omos

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Date and Time

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place on Monday, May 9 in India and should start at 5:30 am IST. Meanwhile, it takes place at 1am on Sunday, May 9 in UK. In the United States, it will be live at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, May 8.

