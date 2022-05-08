WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch WWE In India, US And UK?

The wrestling universe is up for a treat on Sunday night, as WWE is all set to host its upcoming premium live event, WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The event will feature WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Ronda Rousey in the re-match of their WrestleMania 38 clash. Flair and Rousey will lock horns in an “I Quit” Match for the SmackDown women’s championship.

Meanwhile, the premium live event also has an exciting six-man Tag Team match featuring The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos against vs. Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle). Despite not being a title match, the six-man tag team match can prove to a crucial junction for the promotion going ahead. Meanwhile, the event will feature AJ Styles going against Edge and Seth Rollins battling Cody Rhodes.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Date and Time

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place on Monday, May 9 in India and should start at 5:30 am IST. Meanwhile, it takes place at 1 am on Sunday, May 9 in UK. In the United States, it will be live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Sunday, May 8.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 in India, US, and UK?

WWE fans in India can watch the live telecast of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 by tuning in to the live broadcast on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD (English) and Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi) channels. The premium live event will be also streamed live on SonyLIV and WWE Network. Wrestling fans in the US and UK can enjoy the PPV on Peacock.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Match-card

Six-Man Tag Team Match- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

(Image: wwe.com)