WWE's most successful female superstar has six Guinness World Records to her name

WWE Superstars, who are known to put their bodies on the line in the eminent squared circle, also reap global appreciation and worldwide respect for their work inside the ring. In the context of the fame they harbor, a major female WWE star has reached the extent of professionalism, so much so that she has now 6 Guinness World Records to her. Who is she? Take a guess, your heart may know her dynasty.

3 things you need to know:

WWE superstar wins 6 Guinness World Records

The superstar was given the certificates on the night of WWE Money in the Bank

The WWE feamle superstar has most wins in WWE

Also Read | Logan Paul suffers devastating injury during WWE Money in the Bank ladder match - WATCH

Natalya becomes most successful female WWE superstar

Guinness Book records has presented former WWE Champion Natalya with 6 Guinness Records. As a present superstar, she has appeared in most matches in WWE and also has the most WWE wins under her bag. Here are the accolades for which she has entered the record book

Most WWE matches (female) - 1,514

Most WWE wins in a career (female) - 663

Most WWE PLE appearances (female) - 75

Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) - 8

Most WWE RAW matches - 174

Most WWE Smackdown matches - 200

Comments after attaining mammoth feat

Also Read | John Cena leaves fans in euphoria makes unexpected return at WWE Money in the Bank

Natalya said upon receiving her records from Guinness World Records said: "This is such an amazing surprise, I'm going to need more luggage to take these home!"

She was awarded her first Guinness World Records title back in 2021 when she featured for the 68th time on pay-per-view at Survivor Series.Even WWE television leveraged this as a plot point, with Natalya being seen displaying our well-known book cover after being listed in Guinness World Records 2022. Former Diva's Champion Natalya has also held the titles of Smackdown Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. She and her real-life spouse T.J. Wilson appeared together on TV from time to time before his retirement in 2017. The current Women's Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey is among the female superstars she is credited for developing.