Last Updated:

WWE's Mustafa Ali Steps Up For Noble Cause, To Donate Crown Jewel Paycheck To Charity

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali has come forward for a noble cause as he has decided to donate his Crown Jewel paycheck to charity after match in Saudi Arabia.

Written By
Karthik Nair
Mustafa Ali WWE Crown Jewel paycheck

Image:Instagram/aliwwe


The WWE Crown Jewel will be taking place at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21. Meanwhile, the pay-per-view will be organised after a one-year hiatus as the event had to be scrapped last year due to the global pandemic. 

While there are many highly-anticipated matches that are scheduled to take place at this year's Crown Jewel, the Singles match between Mansoor and Mustafa Ali is also one to look forward to. Meanwhile, just a couple of days before his match in Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Ali has come forward and made a huge statement.

Mustafa Ali vs Mansoor: Ali comes forward for a noble cause

Two days before the scheduled event, Mustafa Ali took to the micro-blogging site and vowed to donate his WWE Crown Jewel paycheck to charity.

Mustafa Ali was lauded by one and all on social media for having taken the initiative of giving it back to society. Here are some of the reactions.

READ | WWE | JBL's stunning Brock Lesnar story: Beast says 'been suplexing people since I was 5'

WWE Crown Jewel 2021

The passionate pro-wrestling fans in India can watch the  WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live by tuning into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the show. The event will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD in Hindi. As for the live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live updates of all feuds can be tracked on the social media handles of WWE.

READ | Ex-WWE star Great Khali hilariously slaps guy who interrupted his interview; WATCH

The event will be aired in India on Thursday, 21 October 2021 from 2130 hrs IST.

This year's Crown Jewel will be headlined by the WWE Universal Championship match between the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns and the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar because of its interesting storyline. The storyline features the controversial manager Paul Heyman potentially playing the role of a double agent, as fans remain unsure if he is aligned with the reigning champion or the challenger.

READ | WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns names top 3 favorite matches in his current reign
READ | WWE Crown Jewel: Paul Heyman drops big spoiler for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns clash
Tags: WWE Crown Jewel, WWE, Mustafa Ali
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com