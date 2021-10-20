WWE's Mustafa Ali Steps Up For Noble Cause, To Donate Crown Jewel Paycheck To Charity

The WWE Crown Jewel will be taking place at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21. Meanwhile, the pay-per-view will be organised after a one-year hiatus as the event had to be scrapped last year due to the global pandemic.

While there are many highly-anticipated matches that are scheduled to take place at this year's Crown Jewel, the Singles match between Mansoor and Mustafa Ali is also one to look forward to. Meanwhile, just a couple of days before his match in Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Ali has come forward and made a huge statement.

Mustafa Ali vs Mansoor: Ali comes forward for a noble cause

Two days before the scheduled event, Mustafa Ali took to the micro-blogging site and vowed to donate his WWE Crown Jewel paycheck to charity.

Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2021

Mustafa Ali was lauded by one and all on social media for having taken the initiative of giving it back to society. Here are some of the reactions.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021

The passionate pro-wrestling fans in India can watch the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live by tuning into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the show. The event will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD in Hindi. As for the live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live updates of all feuds can be tracked on the social media handles of WWE.

The event will be aired in India on Thursday, 21 October 2021 from 2130 hrs IST.

This year's Crown Jewel will be headlined by the WWE Universal Championship match between the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns and the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar because of its interesting storyline. The storyline features the controversial manager Paul Heyman potentially playing the role of a double agent, as fans remain unsure if he is aligned with the reigning champion or the challenger.