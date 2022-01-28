WWE's The Miz & AEW's MJF Lavish Praise On Each Other; 'One Of The Greatest Of All Time..'

WWE superstar, The Miz recently heaped praises on AEW veteran MJF, on being asked about comparisons with the young wrestler. Meanwhile, MJF, a.k.a, Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and replied to the kind words by the WWE veteran by hailing him as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The comments from both superstars, who play intriguing heel characters and have similar promo styles, come days before they appear in major events for their respected wrestling promotions.

During the November 24 episode of AEW Dynamite last year, CM Punk referred to MJF as a less famous Miz, while the promo was then referenced by Edge on WWE Raw. Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast on The Ringer Wrestling network, Miz turned down the idea of a comparison between him and MJF. He said everyone wants to be an original, before showering the AEW superstar with praises.

What has been said about the comparison between The Miz and MJF?

The Miz is all set to team up with his wife Maryse to battle against WWE Hall of Famer couple Edge and Beth Phoenix in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022. In the meantime, MJF will be seen on the AEW Dynamite episode of February 2, continuing his feud with former WWE superstar CM Punk. “I don't think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest," Miz admitted. "I don't think any superstar, no matter what company you're in, wants to be the next 'this person.' You want to be an original. There are comparisons,” Miz was quoted as saying by Fightful.

Lauding the 25-year-old MJF, Miz added, “ think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he's doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn't putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn't doing that. Applaud to him." Meanwhile, on knowing about the praise by the WWE veteran, MJF tweeted saying, “ Miz is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road…..”

