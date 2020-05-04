Zack Ryder Claims WWE Banned His Internet Title From TV Despite Its Marketability

WWE recently released a handful of wrestlers and other employees from their current roster in order to keep up with the financial hit the organisation suffered amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Zack Ryder was one of those emerging talents in the wrestling community who went on to lose his contract amid the pandemic. The former WWE superstar recently went live on Instagram and reflected on a number of elements regarding the current scenario of WWE. Zack Ryder talked about his entire journey in the WWE Universe, along with his release from the promotion. Zack Ryder stole the show as he went on to address the 'Zack Ryder Internet Championship' belt that created a lot of buzz in the wrestling community in the past.

WWE News: Zack Ryder Internet Championship banned from TV

During the Instagram Live session, Zack Ryder was asked why he was not allowed to sport the WWE Internet Championship title on television and the former WWE wrestler claimed that the title was just a mark for himself and it had nothing to do with the WWE Universe. According to Zack Ryder, the title was just a “cool accessory” which WWE could have marketed well and produced merchandise for. However, WWE did not acknowledge the title or make a fuss about it on television.

WWE later released a shirt and an action figure that had a similar strap as the 'Zack Ryder Internet Championship' belt. However, WWE officials did not want to take it further as they stopped promoting the belt. "I think there was some money lost, a lot of money lost, especially at that time," said Zack Ryder on the situation, claiming that WWE officials could have sold foam belts, replicas and toys based on the ‘Zack Ryder Internet Championship’. Here's a glimpse of Zack Ryder with the famous 'Zack Ryder Internet Championship' belt.

Image courtesy: WWE.com