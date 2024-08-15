Published 14:53 IST, August 15th 2024
59-test veteran Koroibete in starting side for Wallabies vs South Africa in Rugby Championship
Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has recalled 59-test veteran Marika Koroibete to the starting side in a revamped team to face South Africa on Saturday in the second Rugby Championship match for both teams.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Australia's Hunter Paisami and Georgia's Giorgi Kveseladze compete for a high ball as Georgia's Milkheil Alania comes in to help during their rugby union test match in Sydney | Image: AP
