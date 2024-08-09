sb.scorecardresearch
  • 7 Indian-origin men convicted of violent disorder at UK kabaddi tournament

Published 17:41 IST, August 9th 2024

7 Indian-origin men convicted of violent disorder at UK kabaddi tournament

Seven Indian-origin men aged between 24 and 36 years have been convicted for their role in a violent disorder involving guns and machetes at a kabaddi tournament in Derby, in the East Midlands region of England.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
17:41 IST, August 9th 2024