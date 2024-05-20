Advertisement

Gurugram's Aarav Dewan dominated in wet conditions to clinch the FMSCI Meritus Cup for the Indian Karting Academy Trophy in the OK Junior class at the end of the third and final round here on Monday.

The 14-year-old Aarav of Leapfrog Racing team started in P5 position and went on to win the final race with a display of exceptional skills to beat Eshanth Vengatesan of MSport by a handsome margin of 22 points and annexed his maiden title in the FMSCI Cup event.

In the Micro class, Rivaan Dev Preetham of MSport completely dominated the season with an all-win record and won the championship in the MicroMax class with 102 points ahead of teammate Rehan Khan.