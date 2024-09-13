Published 14:44 IST, September 13th 2024
Aaron Judge's homerless streak stretches to a career-high 16 games
Aaron Judge’s power outage set a personal record.Judge's homerless streak stretched to a career-high 16 games as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 10 innings on Thursday night.
Aaron Judge crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in New York. | Image: AP
