sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Aaron Judge's homerless streak stretches to a career-high 16 games

Published 14:44 IST, September 13th 2024

Aaron Judge's homerless streak stretches to a career-high 16 games

Aaron Judge’s power outage set a personal record.Judge's homerless streak stretched to a career-high 16 games as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 10 innings on Thursday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in New York. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:44 IST, September 13th 2024