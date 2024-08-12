sb.scorecardresearch
  • Aaron Rai takes advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship

Published 11:18 IST, August 12th 2024

Aaron Rai takes advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Rai took advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aaron Rai
Aaron Rai, of England, poses with the trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C. | Image: AP
