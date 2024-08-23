sb.scorecardresearch
  • Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants

Published 10:25 IST, August 23rd 2024

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants

Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the New York Jets’ starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night, coach Robert Saleh announced Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. | Image: AP
