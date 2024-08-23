Published 10:25 IST, August 23rd 2024
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants
Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the New York Jets’ starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night, coach Robert Saleh announced Thursday.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. | Image: AP
