English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Abhinav Bindra says he will be one of Paris Olympics torch bearers

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris. Abhinav Bindra, 41, is India's first-ever individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

Press Trust Of India
Abhinav Bindra
Abhinav Bindra spraks at an event | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said that he will be one of the torch bearers of the Paris Olympics Games.

"Excited to share that I'll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour," Bindra wrote on 'X' with a picture of the torch.

Advertisement

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

Bindra, 41, is India's first-ever individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

Advertisement

The former shooting ace created history by winning the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News27 minutes ago

  3. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement