Aditi Ashok Tied-46th after Two Rounds in Shanghai
India's Aditi Ashok endured a mixed day for an even-par 72 in the second round of the Buick Open to lie tied 46th here. The three-time Olympian is seeking her first win on the LPGA. In the second round, Aditi had two birdies and two bogeys after starting on the 10th tee.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok | Image: PTI
