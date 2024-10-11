sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:56 IST, October 11th 2024

Aditi Ashok Tied-46th after Two Rounds in Shanghai

India's Aditi Ashok endured a mixed day for an even-par 72 in the second round of the Buick Open to lie tied 46th here. The three-time Olympian is seeking her first win on the LPGA. In the second round, Aditi had two birdies and two bogeys after starting on the 10th tee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok | Image: PTI
