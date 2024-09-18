Published 23:17 IST, September 18th 2024
AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG begin campaign with a goalless draw
Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by Tajikistan's Ravshan Kulob in the Group A clash.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
ACL 2: Mohun Bagan SG begin campaign with a goalless draw | Image: www.indiansuperleague.com/
23:17 IST, September 18th 2024