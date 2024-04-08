×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Ahlawat, Chawrasia to headline Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Veer Ahlawat, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu will headline a strong field in the sixth edition of the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship to be held at the Noida Golf Course from April 10 to 13.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Golf
Veer Ahlawat, SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu will headline a strong field in the sixth edition of the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship to be held at the Noida Golf Course from April 10 to 13.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 9. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore, the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Nissan Motor India announced on Monday.

The tournament will feature some of the top Indian professionals such as 2024 Indian Open runner-up Ahlawat, Chawrasia, Sandhu, former champion Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Aman Raj and defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh, as well as other former champions Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill as well as rookies such as PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Michele Ortolani and Czechia’s Stepan Danek.

The three amateurs in the field – Simarjeet Singh, Vinamra Anand and Raj Singh – are from the Noida Golf Course.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The Delhi-NCR Open has over the years emerged as an important stop on the PGTI as the Delhi-NCR region is one of the major golfing centres in the country with a thriving golfing community.

"With a deep field and outstanding course conditions, we can expect a nail-biting finish like the last edition of the event which was decided in a playoff.”

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

