Indian squash player Akanksha Salunkhe bowed out in the women's singles quarterfinals of the World Championship Asian Qualifying event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Salunkhe, 2023 National Games champion, was shown the door by lower-ranked Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia.

World no. 71 Akanksha, seeded second here, lost 6-11 5-11 8-11 against her Malaysian opponent in just 34 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, Akanksha edged out Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the women’s first round of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event.

The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month.

This marks a disappointing result for Akansha Salunke but she will aim to bounce back from the setback.