×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Akanksha Salunkhe moves to quarterfinal of RC Pro Series squash

Top-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash tournament in St Louis, USA. Akanksha, the reigning National Games squash champion, edged out Madeleine Hylland of Norway 3-2 (13-15, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) in 41 minutes in the second round on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Akanksha Salunkhe
Akanksha Salunkhe | Image:X/Akanksha Salunkhe
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Top-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash tournament in St Louis, USA.

Akanksha, the reigning National Games squash champion, edged out Madeleine Hylland of Norway 3-2 (13-15, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) in 41 minutes in the second round on Wednesday.

Advertisement

She had received a bye in the opening round.

The player from Goa will meet Jana Swafy of Egypt in the quarterfinals at the USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

10 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

11 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

12 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

17 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

18 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

19 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

19 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

20 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

22 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

23 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

24 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

26 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

26 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

26 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

30 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

33 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

34 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo